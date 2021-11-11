OCJ says budget cuts impacting on its ability to deliver services

The OCJ is responsible for administering the superior courts in the country. It briefed Parliament’s Justice Committee on Wednesday on its annual report, performance and spending and future budget needs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has painted a bleak picture of the impact that budget cuts and under-funding are having on its ability to deliver services.

A major concern is protecting court recordings from cyber-attack.

Chief Financial Officer, Casper Coetzer, said that when the office of the Chief Justice was established and functions were transferred to it from the Department of Justice, it received no funding for its ICT unit as this was listed as a shared service.

The OCJ had to reprioritise its operational budget to sustain what it had taken over.

“We do not have a central repository where all the court recordings are downloaded to, as a back-up system – so if we are hit with a malware attack in the courts, we might lose all the court recordings. That is a critical issue – we need R26 million for that.”

The OCJ is currently also unable to pay the full rental for its national office building, where it faces a R15m shortfall.

Coetzer said that the OCJ currently had 155 vacancies - about 9% of its organisational structure - due to its budget for salaries being cut by 15% late last year.

He said that this would affect the OCJ’s ability to deliver on all its programmes.