No contact between police and Moti brothers' kidnappers - SAPS

The four brothers were finally reunited with their family in Limpopo on Thursday night, three weeks to the day since they were kidnapped.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that there was no contact between SAPS officials and the kidnappers who snatched the Moti brothers.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia were abducted by armed men in Polokwane last month while travelling to school.

Police said that Vuwani officers received a call last night from a local resident who said that the children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.

Police arranged a doctor, who found that the boys were in good health.

The details around their ordeal have not yet been divulged.

The police's Vish Naidoo said that a lack of public comments by authorities did not mean that they were not working behind the scenes.

"[The fact that] I'm not telling you a lot doesn't mean that I know little. There's a very sensitive investigation. I think anywhere you go in the world, kidnapping cases are very sensitive. We've never spoken about this kidnapping case publicly, at all."

Naidoo said that while they avoided speaking about the investigation, a high-level team had been working to find the boys all along.

"We put together a multi-disciplinary team comprising of Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, hostage negotiators, seasoned detectives from the Hawks as well as our general detectives and this team has been working around the clock and I am of the firm view that we were closing the net on these kidnappers," Naidoo said.