Last words to SA: De Klerk still didn't call apartheid a crime against humanity

In his final words, recorded on a video and shared by his foundation, De Klerk describes apartheid as indignifying and painful. But he still doesn't concede that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s last apartheid-era president FW De Klerk has apologised for the damage caused by the apartheid regime.

He passed away earlier on Thursday at the age of 85.

But a video was released by the FW de Klerk Foundation on the day of his death with a "last message to the people of South Africa".

The former president offered his apology, for the misery apartheid wrought on black, brown and Indian South Africans.

De Klerk apologised for the horrors of apartheid, not only in his capacity as former National Party leader, but also as an individual.

In 2020, the last president of the murderous apartheid regime, FW De Klerk, refused to admit that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

WATCH: In his final words, De Klerk still didn't call apartheid a crime against humanity

In February last year, he told the SABC that he was "not fully agreeing" with the presenter who asked him to confirm that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

He added that while he was sorry for the crime, he felt there weren't enough deaths to qualify it as a crime against humanity. He did not give a number of how many deaths would qualify it a genocide either.

In his final words, recorded on a video and shared by his foundation on the day of his death, De Klerk describes apartheid as indignifying and painful. But he still doesn't concede that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

He said in the video: "I am still often accused by critics that I, in some way or another, continue to justify apartheid or separate development as we later called it.

"It is true that in my younger years, I defended separate development as I never liked the word apartheid. I did so when I was a member of Parliament and I did so as I became a member of Cabinet.

"Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to persons of colour in South Africa. Many believed me but others didn't."

While he did not say anything about the still many unanswered questions about his role in the deaths of anti-apartheid activists and the violence of the early 1990s, De Klerk said he had a change of heart about apartheid in the early 1980s.

De Klerk, who played a role in dismantling the apartheid system that he and his party had helped put in place, sdied at his Cape Town home after his struggle against cancer.