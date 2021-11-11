Kidnapped Moti brothers found unharmed and reunited with family - SAPS

The four boys - Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti and aged between 6 and 15 - were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school in Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Three weeks after they were kidnapped, the four Moti brothers have been reunited with their family, police said.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, police said that the brothers were found in Vuwani on Wednesday night after a resident called the police and told them that the four children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.

The four boys - Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti and aged between 6 and 15 - were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school in Polokwane.

The armed men, in two cars, blocked the R37 highway, fired shots and forced the children out of their vehicle.

The police said that the children were checked by a doctor, who confirmed that they were in good health, before they were reunited with their family.

The police added that the children had not yet been interviewed but that investigators would arrange for that to be done on Thursday, with the help of SAPS psychologists.

Police are still investigating the kidnapping.

"The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book are asked to please contact the police," police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said.