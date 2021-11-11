Jordaan back at flyhalf for Springbok Women against Wales

The most experienced South African Women’s player on the tour, Zenay Jordaan, will start at flyhalf in the only change to the run-on team named by coach Stanley Raubenheimer.

CAPE TOWN - There's only one change to the Springbok Women’s team that will face Wales in their second game on their European tour. The Boks will look to put in a much-improved performance after losing to France 46-3 on the opening weekend.

The most experienced South African Women’s player on the tour, Zenay Jordaan, will start at flyhalf in the only change to the run-on team named by coach Stanley Raubenheimer on Thursday.

The experienced rugby player was not considered for the opening tour match due to a stomach bug, but she has recovered and will don the No.10 jersey at Cardiff Arms Park in her 29th Test appearance in the green and gold.

Raubenheimer said the selection of Jordaan was an easy one due to her vast experience.

“I am happy to welcome Zenay back into the team as she has trained well and is on the same page with us now. Her presence will add value to our decision-making and execution,” the coach said.

“The coaching staff felt that the team did well against France, considering the low base we started from with regards to match practice and sharpness. This group will get another chance to show that the lessons learned from the Vannes match can deliver positive change to the mistakes that were made.”

Jordaan’s selection sees Libbie Janse van Rensburg moving to the bench, where Raubenheimer made some tweaks to the finishers in the game. Jakkie Cilliers sits out this week, while Lerato Makua and Simamkele Namba come in for Ziyanda Ngohlekana and Ayanda Malinga respectively, with the duo in line for their Test debuts.

Malinga sits out due to HIA protocols after a knock sustained against France. Namba, who scored eight tries in 10 matches for DHL Western Province in the Women’s Premier Division this year, will replace her as wing cover.

For Raubenheimer, the Cardiff clash will be another important step into the squad’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year.

“We wanted to see at what intensity the French play and with that knowledge, we have a better idea what to expect from Wales. The two sides are more evenly matched than last week, so I believe we can create more opportunities for ourselves, so the challenge will be to make the most of those.”

Kick-off is at 14h15 (SA time) and the match will be broadcast delayed live on SABC 2 at 19h00.

Springbok Women’s team to face Wales:

15 Eloise Webb

14 Nomawethu Mabenge

13 Zintle Mpupha

12 Chumisa Qawe

11 Nadine Roos

10 Zenay Jordaan

9 Tayla Kinsey

8 Sizophila Solontsi

7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa

6 Lusanda Dumke

5 Rights Mkhari

4 Nolusindiso Booi (captain)

3 Babalwa Latsha

2 Lindelwa Gwala

1 Yonela Ngxingolo

Replacements:

16 Roseline Botes,

17 Asithandile Ntoyanto,

18 Amahle Nyoba,

19 Lerato Makua,

20 Catha Jacobs,

21 Unam Tose,

22 Libbie Janse van Rensburg,

23 Simamkele Namba