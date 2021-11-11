Here's why you lose cellphone signal during power cuts

Cellphone networks have provided reasons as to why you are unable to send messages and make calls at some stages when blackouts kick in.

CAPE TOWN - Have you perhaps wondered why you lose signal during power cuts?

This week the country has been subjected to stage 4 and stage 3 power cuts which have affected signals.

Cellphone networks have provided reasons as to why you are unable to send messages and make calls at some stages when blackouts kick in.

If you perhaps struggled to call or text someone this week during power cuts, you're not alone.

Vodacom said that when electricity was cut to a cellphone tower, it would remain fully functional for as long as the batteries lasted or the backup generator kept running.

But once the backup power was depleted, the tower stopped working and this may cause a coverage area to black out entirely.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said that they were also faced with battery theft and vandalism.

"We continue to see several hundred cases of this per month. It also has an impact on backup battery power supply."

MTN has a similar process with battery power and spokesperson Jacqui O'Sullivan said that when severe power cuts kicked in such as stage 4, it became a problem.

"The batteries don't have time to recharge between the two daily load shedding sessions, so that starts to impact on the ability of batteries to provide additional electricity."

She too said that they were sitting with the same problem of theft.