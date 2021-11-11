‘He showed no pity,’ says client who witnessed Lawrence Masinge's murder

Lawrence Masinge was giving a virtual cardio session live via Zoom on Wednesday night when a man burst into the frame and shot him multiple times.

CAPE TOWN - The murder of a Pretoria fitness trainer in full view of an online class has left at least one of his clients seeking counselling.

The motive for the shooting in Masinge's home fitness studio in Atteridgeville is not yet known.

Mpho Magwaza, based in the UK, was participating in the virtual cardio session when Masinge was shot dead.

“Immediately when this person stepped in, I was aware something was not right and I watched him fire two shots and I couldn’t sleep the whole night.”

She explains that the gunman seemed comfortable and lingered after the shooting waiting for Masinge to die.

“This guy did not feel any pity, he just killed him in the most cold way."

Magwaza said she met the 40-year-old trainer two years ago when she was overweight and depressed and he quickly became her friend and personal trainer, helping her improve her physical and mental health.