'He played a key role in ushering in democracy': Ramaphosa remembers De Klerk

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sent his condolences to the De Klerk family after news of the apartheid president's death earlier in the day.

The president addressed the media on the sidelines of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden the medium-term budget speech at Parliament in Cape Town.

"Earlier today, I received a message from Mrs Elita de Klerk informing me about the sad passing of FW de klerk. I expressed my condolences and the government's condolences to herself, the children, as well as the De Klerk family," he said.

"It saddens us because he did play a key role in ushering in democracy in our country. He was a leader of a party that was largely discredited in relation to the role the National Party played in enforcing apartheid. But he had the courage to step away from the path that his party that he led and embarked upon from 1948 and we will remember him for that."

Just before the end of apartheid, De Klerk was forced - as the president at the time - to end the law-bound segregation of the county as international pressure mounted over the violence against black South Africans at the time. Sanctions were also decimating the regime's economy.

The president also called upon South Africans to pay condolences because De Klerk was "a human being".

"The policies that the apartheid regime espoused and implemented have wreaked a lot of havoc on millions of South Africans that our people will never forget and have suffered from. But as a human being, it is important for us as South Africans to pay our condolences and to allow him to go and rest because he was not well towards the end. It is in this regard that our hearts are with the De Klerk family."

Ramaphosa also said he would be awaiting information from the De Klerk Foundation about funeral arrangements.

"And I would like to say we will wait for the De Klerk Foundation to tell us the details about his funeral and what they have in mind. As government, we stand ready as always to work with the De Dlerk family as well as his foundation."