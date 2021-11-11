Govt reiterates importance of vaccinating: It will save many lives

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has on Thursday hosted a webinar ahead of yet another instalment of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage the uptake of the vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - Government has once again reiterated the importance and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination ahead of a looming fourth wave of infections.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has on Thursday hosted a webinar ahead of yet another instalment of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage the uptake of the vaccine.

GCIS acting deputy director general Michael Currin said: “Many South Africans remain sceptical of the vaccination. The time is now before we have a spike of this killer disease.”

Currin said people couldn't afford to allow an opportunity to get vaccinated to pass them by: “I remind you that close to 90,000 South Africans have left us. Every one of us know of a friend or a family who have been touched by this disease. We are at a point now where three out of five people of the age group of 60+ have now been vaccinated.”

As an added incentive, people 60 years and older who decide to go for their first vaccination dose during this month will receive a Vooma vaccination voucher valued at R100 via SMS. It can be spent within 30 days at any Shoprite, Checkers or U-Save store.

In the Western Cape, 56 sites will be open across the province on Saturday and 29 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in an effort to encourage Eastern Cape communities to get their jabs, deputy president David Mabuza will on Friday lead a vaccination drive at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The “return to play, it’s in your hands” campaign calls on communities to get vaccinated so that sport and arts activities can get back to normal and allow audiences to physically attend in their numbers