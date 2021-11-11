Eskom says it is strengthening capacity to alleviate rolling power cuts

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said they were still on track to lift the blackouts this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that it was strengthening its capacity to alleviate rolling blackouts, which should still end at 5am on Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter and his management team provided an update on the current system problems.

The country is currently on stage 3.

With days of constant power outages, the power cuts will soon come to an end, well, for now.

He said that there had been improvement since stage 4, adding that more units had come online and that they had been able to recover emergency diesel reserves.

"We remain on track lifting load shedding on Saturday morning and we have been able to recover our emergency diesel reserves at Gourikwa that is currently sitting at a 100%, at Ankerligat 83%".

Group executive of Distribution, Monde Bala, said that an investigation was ongoing regarding municipalities not complying.

Bala said that only two municipalities had complied with the power cuts directive and that the rest would receive notices.

"For starters, we have notified all the customers that did not fully comply. We have given them notice letters in this regard," Bala said.

De Ruyter has also indicated that the R131 billion announced at COP26 would be for new generation projects.