Eskom downgrades load-shedding to stage 2 and will suspend it on Friday

The country moved from stage four load-shedding on Monday to stage three in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter announced on Thursday load-shedding would be downgraded from stage three to stage two at noon on Thursday and would be suspended from 5 am on Friday morning.

De Ruyter briefed the media yet again following days of continuous power cuts.

The country has been gripped by an energy crisis for more than a decade, with various boards and CEOs at the state-owned entity having failed to resolve it. The power utility has been battling infrastructure problems since the democratic government inherited it. On Monday, Eskom said it would implement stage four power cuts from 1pm on Monday through to 5am on Friday due to generation capacity shortages. Stage two power cuts would then be implemented until further notice, it said.

Eskom said it managed to recover 2,000 megawatts in partial load losses from when it implemented stage four load shedding.

Meanwhile, political parties called for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and De Ruyter to resign over the issues.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus have accused government of using a lacklustre approach when it comes to solving the energy crisis in the country. In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for the immediate removal of Gordhan, saying that he had failed to drive the process of stabilising the power utility and ensuring that South Africa had a dependable electricity supply.

De Ruyter said during a briefing on Wednesday that he would not be resigning.