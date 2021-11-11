Emalahleni teacher crashes into staff room injures two pupils, two colleagues

The exact details surrounding a collision at Kopanang Secondary School have not yet been divulged.

EMALAHLENI - The Mpumalanga Education Department confirmed that a teacher crashed into a staff room at a school in Emalahleni, injuring two pupils and two colleagues.

The exact details surrounding Wednesday's collision at Kopanang Secondary School have not yet been divulged.

The Department said Provincial MEC Bonakele Majuba would be visiting the school on Thursday morning.

"According to the preliminary information which still needs to be verified, it looks like a teacher accidentally drove into a staff room the after injured two assistant teachers and two learners who were then rushed to the nearest hospital" said spokesperson Jasper Zwane.