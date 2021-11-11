De Ruyter pleads with SA to play its part in reducing risk of load shedding

Citizens have had to plan around the scheduled power cuts, which Eskom in the process to recover energy losses at some of its power stations

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has urged South Africans to play their part in reducing the risk of load shedding and the severity of it when it cannot be avoided.

Citizens have had to plan around the scheduled power cuts, which Eskom in the process to recover energy losses at some of its power stations

At a media briefing on Thursday, De Ruyter announced that load shedding would be downgraded from stage three to stage two from noon on Thursday until 5 am on Friday when it will be suspended.

ALSO READ:

South Africans were left incensed by the regular bouts of electricity cuts with businesses seeing financial losses.

Some in the Johannesburg area have also complained about outages outside of their load shedding schedules.

But De Ruyter said the country’s more than 14 million households could help reduce the risk by managing consumption.

“If all households were to switch off just one unnecessary appliance, that will save about 835 megawatts. That is more than one unit at a big power station like Medupi.”

De Ruyter said he understood the frustration that came with the power cuts for which the utility had apologised.