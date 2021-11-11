De Klerk takes Cradock Four secrets to the grave, says journalist Calata

Lukhanyo Calata tried for many years to get answers and justice for the death of his father Fort Calata who was part of the Cradock Four.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, took all the secrets of the deaths of anti-apartheid fighters to the grave with him, said journalist Lukhanyo Calata on Thursday.

Calata tried for many years to get answers and justice for the death of his father Fort Calata, who was part of the Cradock Four.

Four anti-apartheid activists, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata and Sicelo Mhlauli - known as the Cradock Four - were killed by the apartheid government on 27 June 1985.

For him, De Klerk's death has opened old wounds and he believes that the African National Congress (ANC) government is complicit in the lack of information.

Calata said: "It is sad that yet another apartheid criminal died without having accounted for the crimes he helped to perpetrate against our humanity.

"De Klerk takes to the grave information about our fathers that we needed. He takes to the grave information about deals that were entered into between former apartheid operatives and ANC leaders who have betrayed us by entering into these agreements and those agreements have subsequently prevented the prosecution of these apartheid criminals.

"We are indeed very sad that it's come to this, that De Klerk has died without us knowing what the truth is around the murders of the Cradock Four and that he takes to the grave truth that would have helped us heal, that would have helped us contribute towards building a better South Africa. Now we will always be left wondering.

"And again, I must state that maybe this is exactly what the ANC wanted because De Klerk's death means that now they are protected, their secrets are protected and we will now never really know why the TRC cases were never prosecuted as was demanded by the TRC and the Act that brought it into place."