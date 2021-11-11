Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde wants bail extended pending ConCourt appeal

He's asked the Western Cape High Court to extend his bail pending another appeal in the Constitutional Court and a ruling on Thursday's bail hearing will be handed down next week.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has at least another week of freedom.

He's asked the Western Cape High Court to extend his bail pending another appeal in the Constitutional Court and a ruling on Thursday's bail hearing will be handed down next week.

Susan Rohde was strangled to death at a Stellenbosch wine farm in 2016 and her husband rearranged the crime scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

Rohde has been convicted of killing his wife, but he has not spent a day behind bars.

He's intent on using the full extent of the legal system and has already managed to have his sentence reduced from 20 to 15 years in the Supreme Court.

The former property mogul has one more shot at avoiding prison when he appeals to the Constitutional Court.

Before that application is heard, he's hoping the High Court will extend his bail.

On Thursday, defence advocate William King argued that the convicted killer was unlikely to abscond, saying he was not a flight risk and had been adhering to bail conditions.

King has also appealed to the court to take into account the interests of his three daughters, aged between 24 and 21.

The State has countered by arguing it was not in the interest of justice to extend bail after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

The prosecution is also adamant his Constitutional Court application will not be successful.