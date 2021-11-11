Clients of trainer Lawrence Masinge murdered during Zoom session left devastated

Scores of Lawrence Masinge's clients have taken to social media expressing heartache and devastation following his death.

The following story contains graphic images.

CAPE TOWN - Social media has been remembering and honouring a Pretoria fitness trainer who was murdered in full view of a class live on Zoom.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Last night Lawrence Masinge was shot while on a zoom meeting in the head and the suspects continued to rob the place but the number plate was seen on cameras. Please retweet and help raise awareness about this matter pic.twitter.com/lRYNBc6dud the Don (@Hottiie_Spaiinn) November 11, 2021

He was giving a virtual cardio session live on zoom on Wednesday night when a man burst into frame and shot him multiple times.

It happened in full view of his clients.

Some have posted that the attack was the most horrific scene they've ever witnessed and have referred to Masinge as a brother, a well-loved, passionate trainer and a friend who died doing what he loved.

Eyewitness News has reached out to a number of Masinge's clients who have declined to speak to the media saying they're in shock and too traumatised to discuss what had happened.

At this stage, the SAPS has not yet confirmed the incident.