City Power hits back at Eskom, says it always complies with power cut directives

Eskom has lashed out at municipalities for their alleged failure to follow the power cuts roster.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that it always complied with Eskom’s instructions to turn off electricity and the parastatal could not start pointing fingers now.

The national utility said that it was already taking action and that Eskom technicians were on standby to switch off power supply in those municipalities.

City Power added that its equipment was taking a hit and in some cases even breaking down as it battled to absorb the shock of extensive rolling blackouts in some areas of northern Johannesburg.

Eskom has been under severe pressure and has been playing whack-a-mole with breakdowns at its aging and inefficient power stations over the last few weeks but the executive team is hopeful that they are making progress to improve supply.

The northern Joburg suburbs have been hit hard this week, with some residents left in the dark for hours even after power was supposed to be restored.

City Power's Noel Maso: "Some of our equipment at a certain level, like yesterday, they eventually have flashovers and they breakdown because we now don't necessarily get a chance to effect the maintenance that we need to before the next spate of load shedding."