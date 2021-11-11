City Power estimate recent load shedding cost it triple than from stage 6

In December 2019, South Africans were hit with stage 6 rolling power cuts, which had huge implications on the country's economy, however, that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power is counting its financial losses due to load shedding in the past few months, which it estimates will be triple the impact it suffered during stage 6 rolling blackouts two years ago.

In December 2019, South Africans were hit with stage 6 rolling power cuts that had huge implications on the country's economy, however, that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Power said not only was it costing the city dearly in terms of revenue collection but also damaging their infrastructure.

Equipment breakdowns, cable damage, extra staff and vandalism - these are just some of the factors contributing to City Power suffering huge financial loses linked to load shedding.

In December 2019, it was estimated that stage 6 load shedding cost the City of Joburg around R58 million but now City Power's Isaac Mangena estimates it to be triple that figure.

Mangena said criminals use this period to steal cables underground, knowing that the cables were offline.

He said more staff were also needed to increase the teams to make sure power was restored to customers on time.

Every financial year, City Power predicts how much revenue will be collected, but with load shedding being implemented almost every month, they too lose out on customers money.