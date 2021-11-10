Go

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update as load shedding continues across SA

Load shedding stage 3 kicked in at 5 pm on Wednesday and if expected to be followed by stage 2 on Friday morning.

FILE: Picture: Eyewitness News.
FILE: Picture: Eyewitness News.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom management is giving an update on the state of the power utility on Wednesday afternoon.

Load shedding stage 3 kicked in at 5 pm on Wednesday and if expected to be followed by stage 2 on Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter apologised for the inconvenience cause by the rolling blackouts, saying load shedding was expected to be lifted on Saturday.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA