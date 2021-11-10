Three killed in Algeria building collapse following heavy rainfall

The building collapsed in the Algiers suburb of Bologhine on Tuesday, following a landslide caused by torrential rain that hit the capital and several other Algerian cities.

ALGIERS - Three people were killed and two children injured in a building collapse in Algeria following heavy rainfall, rescue services said on Wednesday.

The building collapsed in the Algiers suburb of Bologhine on Tuesday, following a landslide caused by torrential rain that hit the capital and several other Algerian cities.

Three bodies, two men and a woman, were recovered from the rubble, civil protection services said in a statement, adding that two children were found injured.

In March, flooding due to torrential rains in the northwest of the country resulted in six deaths, five of them children.

In May, seven people were killed in various provinces during flooding after heavy downpours.