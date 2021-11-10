The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, Eskom says a clearer picture is starting to emerge at the country's power stations and we should start to move out of load shedding on Saturday morning. The utility's top executives have tried to explain why we're still having to put up with rolling blackouts more than a decade down the line. They have cited failing infrastructure, an explosion at the Medupi power station and the refusal of municipalities to adhere to load shedding. The country moved to stage three power cuts at 5am this morning.

Business Unity South Africa has rejected calls for Eskom's leaders to step down or be sacked. The Black Business Council wants the company's board and chief executive Andre de Ruyter to step down. It believes De Ruyter has achieved nothing at the utility and has made things worse. But Busa sees it differently, saying the resignation of top officials won't help matters and could exacerbate the issues by creating a leadership and governance crisis at Eskom.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he is happy to have coalition talks with the DA but only once the party confronts the issues that made him leave. Mashaba led the City of Johannesburg as mayor between 2016 and 2019 but then resigned from the party after a controversial fallout. The DA has, however, said that it's open to talks with Mashaba's new organisation.

An expert on municipal infrastructure is warning that residents taking over the provision of water services from failing municipalities sets an undesirable precedent and paves the way for the privatisation of the service. Gundo Maswime says this kind of litigation against municipalities is backed by businesses who stand to benefit from the privatisation of water services. He says that soon enough, the provision of water to residents will be driven by the need to make profit.

Thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. Our known death toll now stands at a grim 89,387. Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 245 tests also came back positive - it's more than double the previous day's tally. Government is hoping to innoculate 30 million people by the end of the next month and so far 23.4 million jabs have been administered. However, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs. The Health Department's Foster Mohale is calling on everyone to get behind the next Vooma vaccination weekend.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union has accused government of weakening the capacity of the state. The union has resolved, at its 12th congress, that to counter this, it will rethink how to organise and bargain in the public service.

The North West NPA says it will study the judgment in the case of ex-North West Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala and the former Finance MEC Wendy Nelson who were acquitted on fraud charges in the High Court in Mahikeng yesterday. Lekalakala and Nelson were on trial over allegations the former HOD misrepresented his qualifications when applying for the post in the North West Department of Health in 2014. Its alleged Nelson - who chaired the interview panel - knew of this when she recommended him for the senior position. The alleged fraud is calculated at eight million rand, which was Lekalakala's remuneration for the period he served in the position of superintendent-general. NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame says they welcome the judgment and will decide on a way forward.

The departments of Health and International Relations are still trying to get to the bottom of a scuffle that broke out between South African medical students and police in Cuba. It says it's working with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances which led to the incident at a hostel in Santa Clara. In a video circulating on social media, a group of students is seen being manhandled by police. It's believed someone had complained to authorities the students were making a noise during a birthday celebration. Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has asked the public to stop sensationalising the incident as this could harm diplomatic relations.

In international news, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said Tuesday she was looking forward to the "second generation" of COVID-19 vaccines, which could include nasal sprays and oral versions.

Former French leader Francois Hollande will testify Wednesday in the trial over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, facing questions over how a jihadist commando was able to evade detection while preparing the atrocities that would shake France to its core.

And Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media.

