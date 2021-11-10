SA's COVID death toll rises to 89,387

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 245 tests also came back positive - it's more than double the previous day's tally.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The country's known death toll now stands at a grim 89,387.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 245 tests also came back positive - it's more than double the previous day's tally.

Government is hoping to innoculate 30 million people by the end of the next month and so far 23.4 million jabs have been administered. However, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs.

The Health Department's Foster Mohale is calling on everyone to get behind the next Vooma vaccination weekend.

"The public has been requested to participate in local events public outreaches and lend their support in promoting awareness of vaccination sites in every district across the country. This is aimed at galvanising massive support towards the vaccination programme against COVID-19 pandemic."