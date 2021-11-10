SA music legend Rebecca Malope named among 2021 National Order recipients

The National Orders are the highest awards that the country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

PRETORIA - Following the announcement of National orders list on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to bestow various national orders in different categories to eminent persons on 18 November 2021, with some of the orders being bestowed posthumously.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo," said Chancellor of the National Orders and Director-General in the Presidency Ms Phindile Baleni.

The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution.

THE ORDER OF MENDI for Bravery recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

Mr Gcinisizwe Khwezi Sylvester Kondile (Posthumous): For his ultimate sacrifice to the liberation of South Africa. He endured unspeakable torture and cruelty, refusing to betray his comrades right to the victorious end of his life.



Rev Isaac William Dyobha Wauchope (Posthumous): For providing morale through poignant words and support in the darkest hour of soldiers who died in the sinking of the SS Mendi. His words and courage are his iconic legacy that lives on.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Mr Chand Basson (Posthumous): For his ultimate sacrifice of saving lives from certain death and taking a stray bullet shielding a stranger from a gang.

Mr Roydon Olckers (Posthumous): For courageously saving the lives of two learners and sacrificing his own.

THE ORDER OF IKHAMANGA recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

Dr Raymond Louw (Posthumous): For his enormous contribution to the field of journalism, and using the pen as his weapon to expose lies and shine the light on the atrocities of apartheid.

Dr David Maphalla: For his tireless contribution to the Sesotho language‘s body of literary works and cultural storytelling.

Prof Sibusiso Cyril Nyembezi (Posthumous): For his renowned contribution to the scholarship and lexicon of isiZulu language. His skillful turn of phrase in storytelling poses a towering challenge to many who try to translate his works.

Dr Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala (Posthumous): For his exceptional contribution to the promotion of African Isicathamiya music which showcased in world stages, and brought honour and unity to South Africa.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Ms Fee Halsted-Berning: For her contribution to visual art and generous transferring of skills to others.

Ms Rebecca Malope: For her distinguished contribution to South African music; her unique voice brings joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music.

Mr Arthur Mayisela (Posthumous): For his skilful and entertaining boxing acumen. He delighted many and left a mark as the ‘Fighting Prince’.

THE ORDER OF THE BAOBAB recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order in Gold will be bestowed on:

Justice Edwin Cameron: For his contribution to the judicial system and tireless campaigning against the stigma of HIV and AIDS, and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities.

The Order in Silver will be bestowed on:

Professor Lynette Denny: For her contribution to the field of obstetrics, an age-old honourable tradition of ushering new life into earth and ensuring the safety of both mother and child.

Mr David Ingpen: For his contribution to the education of young people about maritime life, leading to many recognising him as the ‘father’ of secondary school-based maritime education in South Africa.

Ms Nolwandle Mboweni: For her contribution to education and business through which she strives continuously to uplift communities.

The Order in Bronze will be bestowed on:

Dr Hlamalani Judith Ngwenya: For her contribution to the capacity-building, sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of communities.

THE ORDER OF LUTHULI recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

Mr Thomas Manthata (Posthumous): For his active participation in human rights matters, ranging from the rights of the elderly and land issues to traditional leadership.

Ms Bertha Mkhize (Posthumous): For her brave contribution to the liberation of South Africa. In addition to her legendary activism, she also participated in the 1925 Defiance Campaign.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Dr Abubaker Asvat (Posthumous): For his enormous contribution in to the lives of freedom fighters and the poor by generously providing medical care, which was desperately needed. He was ‘The People’s Doctor’.

Ms Audrey Coleman: For her contribution to the fight for liberation and the promotion of human rights through active involvement in lobbying using both civic organisations and later government institutions.

Mr Max Coleman: For his contribution to the fight for liberation and promotion of human rights through active involvement in lobbying utilising both civic organisations and government institutions.

Mr Zazi Kuzwayo (Posthumous): For his contribution to the development of black business and the fight against apartheid.

Ms Cikizwa Constance Maqungu: For her brave stand against injustice; she withstood torture and refused to turn state witness.

Ms Nikiwe Debs Matshoba (Posthumous): For her courageous contribution to the liberation struggle during repressive times that could lead to torture, imprisonment or death.

Ms Hilda Mally Mokoena: For her contribution to the fight for the liberation of South Africa.

Ms Laura Mphahlwa (Posthumous): For her contribution to the liberation movement, black business development and the nursing profession.

THE ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF OR TAMBO recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The order in Silver will be bestowed on:

Mr Anthony Dykes (United Kingdom): For his lifelong commitment to the development of South and Southern Africa.

Dr. Gail Gerhart (United States of America): For her enormous contribution to the struggle for liberation with her writing and keeping records of the heroic acts of freedom fighters.

Mr Juergen Leihos (Germany): For his commitment and determination to be on the side of the oppressed and fighting for their cause as an anti-apartheid activist.

Ms Malin Sellman (Sweden): For using the arts to raise awareness of human rights violations during the repressive period in South Africa. She continues to be an active friend of South Africa and its artists.

The Presidency congratulated the recipients and urged all South Africans to join in celebrating "these exceptional South Africans and distinguished friends of South Africa".