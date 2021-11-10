SA making progress with its climate goals, Creecy tells COP26 summit

As the conference in Scotland winds up, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has given a speech outlining South Africa's expectations and objectives in trying to reverse the climate change crisis.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is making progress with its climate goals.

This is the message to the COP26 climate summit from Environment Minister Barbara Creecy.

The United Nations Climate Agency has published a first draft of the political decision countries will issue at the end of the COP26 Summit.

But the pressure must be sustained to ensure that all the talk at the summit eventually translates into action.

Creecy said that to drive South Africa's climate goals, the Presidential Climate Commission has been set up.

She added that a low-emissions strategy had also been put in place.



One of the country's climate goals is to transition from dirty coal power to more renewable energy sources.

For Africa, a region that is particularly vulnerable to climate change, delayed climate action is not an option, she warned delegates.

The South African government, along with other developing nations, have asked richer countries to help fund their climate change measures.