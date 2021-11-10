Residents running municipal water services paves way for privatisation - expert

The Koster Ratepayers’ Association in the Kgetleng Municipality in the North West successfully took over water services from the municipality, which had failed in its legal obligation to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - An expert on municipal infrastructure said that residents taking over the provision of water services from failing municipalities sets an undesirable precedent and paved the way for the privatisation of the service.

Gundo Maswime said that this kind of litigation against municipalities was backed by businesses who stood to benefit from the privatisation of water services.

He said that soon enough, the provision of water to residents would be driven by the need to make profit.

Infrastructure expert, Maswime, said that there was more than what meets the eye to this kind of litigation.

"It's looked at as residents doing it, but it's not actually residents, its business. If it was private residents, they can work with the municipality now and help the municipality," he said.

Maswime said that going to court and even trying to have a legislative arrangement was so that funds could be raised.

"As soon as you say they can raise funds, it's no longer private residents - this is business; so, then it becomes privatisation and before you know it, they will be pushing to determine what should be the price," Maswime said.

Meanwhile, the ratepayers' association and the Kgetleng Municipality are embroiled in a legal battle over money spent during the takeover.