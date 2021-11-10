Ramaphosa appoints new NYDA board with first female chair

President Cyril Ramaphosa designated Asanda Luwaca as the first female chairperson of the board in line with the president's commitment to advance women leadership at all levels.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed a new board for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The seven board members were selected from a list of 17 names recommended by the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa designated Asanda Luwaca as the first female chairperson of the board in line with the president's commitment to advance women leadership at all levels.

Karabo Mohale will serve as deputy chairperson.

The Presidency's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: "Members of the new NYDA are Miss Asanda Luwaca, Mr Avela Mjajubana, Miss Karabo Mohale, Miss Lebo Mulaisi, Mr Thulisa Ndlela, Miss Pearl Pillay, and Miss Alexandria Procter."

Seale said the new board was expected to carry out the country's effort to empower young people through skills, employment, work experience, and other opportunities.

"The president has every confidence that they will ensure sound governance of the NYDA and will dedicate themselves to the critical task of building a better future for the youth of South Africa," Seale said.