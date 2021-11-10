No tickets on sale for general public as Stormers gear up for fans at stadium

CAPE TOWN - The DHL Stormers will for the first time play in front of a crowd at their new home ground, DHL Stadium (previously known as Cape Town Stadium), when they host Zebre and Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship later in November.

On Wednesday, the Cape Town-based team released a statement saying that: "No tickets will go on sale to the general public while government COVID-19 protocols allow only 2,000 spectators." This is due to the already limited number of tickets being distributed to sponsors and other stakeholders, with the balance of the total 2,000 tickets to be available for sale to 2020 Newlands season ticket and current DHL Stadium suite holders.

According to the statement, "2020 season ticket holders and current suite holders will receive further, direct communication on this process soon."

The rest of the "Faithful", as they Stormers fans are known, will therefore not be able to purchase tickets for these two home games, but should in-stadium attendance change in line with government COVID-19 protocols, these "conditions will revised accordingly."

Like previous matches during these coronavirus times, all those attending will have to adhere to government regulations by wearing a mask and providing a COVID-19 vaccination certificate confirming full vaccination - only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend - and ID along with their match ticket to gain entry to the stadium.

There will also be temperature checks and a verbal COVID-19 questionnaire for each spectator, with entry denied to anyone who does not comply with these regulations.

The games take place on 27 November and 4 December.