Nehawu accuses government of weakening state capacity

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has accused the government of weakening the capacity of the state.

The union resolved at its 12th congress that to counter this it would rethink how to organise and bargain in the public service among other interventions.

Nehawu president Mike Shingange said that the union would in coming years focus on how to strengthen the public service to make it responsive to the needs of a developmental state.

He said that they would be talking to all involved to arrest the development which he added had affected workers and the nation negatively.

"Government has been weakening spaces of the state to respond to the growing population and of delivering services but at the same time it has been weakening the morale of those public servants, so it's one of the things that we are going to be engaging moving forward with both ourselves in federation but also with the state during the bargaining process."

Nehawu said that it would also review current collective bargaining methods in the public service following the difficulties of the past two years, which saw unions drag the government to court.

Treasury’s decision not to factor in wage increases of state employees are at the heart of the dispute.