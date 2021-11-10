Mondli Majola murder: Lawyer argues Govender brothers be released on bail

Both Dylan and Ned Govender were back in the dock at the Verulam Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday for further arguments in their bail application.

The Govender brothers sat in the dock with their faces covered, listening to arguments in their bail application.

Their legal representative told the court that the State did not have enough evidence and they should be granted bail.

At first, there were arguments on whether the late Majola was shot, with the State's post-mortem saying he was not.

The body was then exhumed showing he was shot and stabbed.



Judgment is expected next week.