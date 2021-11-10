Mashaba: ActionSA open to DA coalition talks under certain conditions

Herman Mashaba lead the City of Johannesburg as mayor between 2016 and 2019 but then resigned from the DA after a controversial fallout.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said that he was happy to have coalition talks with the Democratic Alliance (DA) only if they addressed the concerns that made him leave the party.

Mashaba lead the City of Johannesburg as mayor between 2016 and 2019 but then resigned from the party after a controversial fallout.

His party has, however, said that it was open to having talks with the DA.

Mashaba said that he considered his personal relationship with the DA as water under the bridge, but he was not looking to make friends.

After having the first meeting with the party, he said he was willing to hear the DA out.

"Because for us, poor people are part of our agenda and in no way will we be compromising on that. We are not going to support anyone who is not going to have poor people as part of their agenda," Mashaba said.

ActionSA is also in talks with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) but said it had its reservations.

While Action SA has not indicated when it will make its decision, political parties have 14 days from the declaration of results to form coalitions.