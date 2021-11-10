Limpopo Education Dept confirms fire at a Makhado primary school

It's understood that the blaze broke out at Tshikombani Primary overnight. The cause of the fire as well as the extent of the damage is not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department has confirmed there's been a fire at a school in Makhado.

The department said that officials had been sent to the school and it was also not yet clear if anyone had been hurt.

"We have just been alerted to a fire incident at Tshikombani Primary school in Makhado. The district director and the infrastructure team are going into the school to assess the situation and of course, we will be able to give more details as soon as we have a comprehensive report," said spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.