I couldn't rescue 5 of them: PTA man relives efforts to save family from fire

JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria West man has described how he risked his life to save a mother and her child from the flames that engulfed their home in Kirkney on Wednesday morning but was too late to save five other victims.

A woman was unharmed while her three-year-old child was treated for smoke inhalation - they have both been admitted to hospital for shock.

It's not yet clear what caused this early morning tragedy.

Among the five bodies recovered from the house was a six-year-old boy.

Neighbour Nkone Motaung described how he gained access to the house and tried to save the family.

"An axe is what I used to open the burglar bars of the main bedroom. I managed to take out the small child and went back again to take out the mother - she was also inside. I managed to open the burglar bars more so that we can lift her up from inside and take her out. I went back for the third time but I was unsuccessful, I didn't manage to rescue five of the deceased," Motaung said.