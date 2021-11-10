Govt vows to resolve tensions in road freight industry

This follows sporadic protests by truck drivers who are up in arms about foreign nationals being employed.

CAPE TOWN - Government has vowed to resolve once and for all tensions in the country's road freight industry.

But there are other burning issues that are also fueling tensions.

Government has committed to expediting policy changes to address some of the issues raised by truck drivers.

These include the employment of foreigners, especially those who are undocumented and those who arrive in the country as visitors but end up being given jobs, which is prohibited.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has assured the industry that the Border Management Authority was now set up and would be meeting with representatives of the trucking sector.

The Transport Department was looking into licencing issues, including fake licences, and whether South Africans were being discriminated against.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that among other issues, they needed to tackle unscrupulous employers in the industry who exploited foreigners.