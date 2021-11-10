Gautrain: Tuesday's power failure was not caused by load shedding

Bombela, the company which operates the Gautrain, said the power failure was caused by a damaged overhead powerline and not load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain said its trains were now fully operational after services were interrupted due to a power failure.

Passengers in Sandton were stuck underground on Tuesday when a train they were travelling in came to a sudden halt for more than two hours.

Bombela, the company which operates the Gautrain, said the power failure was caused by a damaged overhead powerline and not load shedding.

"Trains on the North-South, East-West lines are operating according to schedule. We sincerely apologise to our customers to the inconvenience caused to them yesterday evening, and we thank them for their understanding in this regard," said Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager.