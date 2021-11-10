Frustrated South Africans look for alternative power sources to keep lights on

With many people still working from home due to the pandemic, finding power options when the blackouts hit could be critical.

CAPE TOWN - While Eskom tries to minimise the rolling power cuts, citizens are finding alternative ways to keep a steady power supply.

On Tuesday, the utility announced that the blackouts would be relaxed to stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday morning.

The Electrical Contractors Association's technical advisor, Anthony Schewitz, said that there were products on the market that could reduce the impact such as inverters.

"Either go the route of installing a UPS or a battery-operated backup system or just get an inverter with some batteries. There are very few options - you are either going to have to fork out [for] the diesel or petrol, or you make an investment into solar," Schweitz said.

Johnathan Palmer, from Powerman in Honeydew, said that there had been growing demand for products such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

"There's an entry-level machine called a TelePowerit will literally run your TV and a couple of plugs for between 2 and 3 hours. Then we have a home UPS range which is slightly bigger, slightly run time. It runs all the lights in the house and the security system and home entertainment," Palmer said.

He added that many people were also enquiring about going off-grid, which was a huge investment.