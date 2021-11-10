Ex-Moz finance minister Chang to be extradited to US over corruption charges

Former Mozambican Finance Minister Manuel Chang signed off on these while in office in 2013 and 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mozambican Finance Minister Manuel Chang is set to be extradited to the United States to face charges of corruption arising from a $2 billion fraud scheme.

He has been languishing in jail in South Africa for almost three years now after he was arrested while in transit through OR Tambo International Airport on 29 December 2018.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in August ruled that he should be extradited to Mozambique, but this decision was challenged in court by a Mozambican NGO.

Judge Margaret Victor handed down a virtual judgment on Wednesday afternoon, saying that this decision was irrational and invalid.

The ministry of justice and correctional services said in a statement it would study the written judgment as soon as it became available.