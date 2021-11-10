Eskom's De Ruyter not stepping down as 'continuity of management' needed

The utility's top executives have moved to explain why the country has continued to see blackouts.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that a clearer picture was now starting to emerge at the country's power stations and we should now start to move out of the rolling power cuts on Saturday morning.

They have cited failing infrastructure, an explosion at the Medupi power station and municipalities refusing to adhere to power cuts as some of the reasons for the latest crisis.

The country moved to stage three on Wednesday morning.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that he and his executive would not be stepping down as the utility needed consistency.

"It's probably more important to have continuity of management rather than to fall back into the trap that Eskom has been in in the past 10 years," De Ruyter said.

He said that the grid was strong but more capacity was needed.

"Until such time that we add the 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts that we've been talking about for the past two years, the risk of load shedding is going to remain," he said.

He said that more independent power producers were set to be introduced to the grid and this should help.

However, questions still remain about when the blackouts will finally come to an end.

NOT ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE

Eskom warned that the risk of power cuts will remain until new generation capacity was added to the grid.

And even though the utility cannot provide a reliable power supply, De Ruyter insists that Eskom is not on the brink of a total blackout.

"I don't think we're on the brink of a total system collapse. We have, I think, one of the best system operators in the world. This is exactly as intended to prevent a total system blackout. Regrettably, we have to from time to time implement load shedding in order to avoid those risks from becoming a reality," De Ruyter said.

Group executive for distribution, Monde Bala said that some municipalities did not follow blackout directives and made the situation worse.

"This was not only limited to municipalities but even some of our customers were not adhering. We are engaging with these municipalities and these customers. Only Buffalo City and eThekwini have adhered strictly to the load shedding requirements. All the other municipalities did not."