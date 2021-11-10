EC family wait for post-mortem results after 3 siblings die after eating noodles

Relatives of the three children are awaiting post-mortem results to establish what caused their deaths.

CAPE TOWN - It's still unclear what caused the deaths of three children in the Eastern Cape who fell ill after eating noodles.

The three siblings died last weekend.

The two girls aged 7 and 11 and baby boy who was just 4-months-old had visited relatives in New Brighton with their grandparents.

The oldest child was sent to a spaza shop to buy a packet of noodles, which they cooked and ate.

But when they arrived back home in Motherwell, the older siblings complained about stomach cramps and nausea.

The children's grandmother gave them water to drink. But their conditions quickly deteriorated, and they were rushed to a clinic.

Tragically all three died before doctors could help them.