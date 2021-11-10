Disgruntled e-hailing drivers seek govt's intervention in dispute with employers

Driver with Uber, Bolt, Didi and InDriver are planning a protest convoy in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled e-hailing taxi drivers are pleading with national government and the public to help them in a dispute with the apps they drive for.

The drivers have accused the e-hailing taxi apps of abusive working conditions, calling them greedy and heartless.

The e-hailing taxi drivers are upset because amid rising fuel prices, fares have been lowered, while their cut remains the same, leaving them with lower income.

One driver, spoke on condition of anonymity, said the companies also did not help their drivers when there were accidents, robberies or hijackings.

“The people working on the ground are just forgotten and abused completely.”

He said they were being denied worker rights because they were regarded as app users and not employees.

The disgruntled drivers are hoping government can intervene and they've called on app users to voice their concerns with the companies.