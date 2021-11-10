Dirco, Health Dept probing scuffle between SA medical students and Cuban police

The Health Ministry said that it was working with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances which led to the incident at a hostel in Santa Clara.

CAPE TOWN - The departments of Health and International Relations are still trying to get to the bottom of a scuffle that broke out between South African medical students and police in Cuba.

The Health Ministry said that it was working with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances which led to the incident at a hostel in Santa Clara.

In a video circulating on social media, a group of students is seen being manhandled by police.

It's believed that someone had complained to authorities that the South Africans were making a noise during a birthday celebration.

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has asked the public to stop sensationalising the incident, warning that this could harm diplomatic relations.