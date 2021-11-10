City Power claims Eskom staff ‘go-slow’ the cause for slow return of power

City Power has accused Eskom of deliberately delaying restoring power to parts of Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Two power utilities are locked in a blame game over deviations from the blackout schedules.

Residents in the north of the city have been complaining that they have to wait longer for their power to come back after designated power cut slots.

It’s a feeling that we've all become accustomed with - waiting for our power to be restored after the blackout.

But for Joburg north residents, anticipation soon turns to outrage when power utilities don't adhere to the schedules.

City Power blamed Eskom, saying that their employees were taking their time to switch the power back on, allegedly as part of a go-slow to air their anger over labour issues.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “They are on a go-slow over time allowance. We call on Eskom to address its staff issues to enable them to operate load shedding remotely instead of manually."

On Tuesday, Eskom lashed out at municipalities for not keeping to the blackout plans when an emergency was declared.