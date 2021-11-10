Case against trio in Mitchells Plain mass shooting postponed

CAPE TOWN - Three men charged in connection with a mass shooting in Mitchells Plain have yet to undergo an identity parade.

Moegamat Hartzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi, and Marawaan Sofaar appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The three were arrested shortly after a drive-by shooting in Mandalay last month.

They are charged with murder, attempted murder, and the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The men are accused of shooting dead a 31-year-old woman and wounding seven others at a 21st birthday party. The Anti-Gang Unit made the arrests.

The matter was postponed to 18 November for a possible bail application.