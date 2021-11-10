Busa rejects calls for Eskom's top management to step down

The Black Business Council wants the company's board and chief executive, Andre de Ruyter, to step down. It believes that De Ruyter has achieved nothing at the utility and has made things worse.

CAPE TOWN - Business Unity South Africa has rejected calls for Eskom's leaders to step down or be sacked.

But Busa sees it differently, saying that the resignation of top officials would not help matters and could exacerbate the issues by creating a leadership and governance crisis at Eskom.

De Ruyter agrees: ""It's probably more important to have continuity of management rather than to fall back into the trap that Eskom has been in in the past 10 years."