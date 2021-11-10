Budget cuts leave Office of the Chief Justice in 'dire' straits

The OCJ has also rung alarm bells over a lack of funding to download and store court recordings, saying that a cyber-attack could mean losing them.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has warned Parliament that budget cuts mean it cannot fill critical vacancies, which will have a negative impact on its ability to deliver services.

The OCJ has also rung alarm bells over a lack of funding to download and store court recordings, saying that a cyber-attack could mean losing them.

It said it was currently unable to pay the full rental for its national offices, where it was facing a R15 million shortfall.

The OCJ briefed Parliament’s justice committee on Wednesday.

Chief financial officer Casper Coetzee said budget cuts had left the office in a “dire situation” after its budget for salaries was cut by 15% late last year.

“We are unable to fill critical vacancies. We currently have 155 vacancies in the organisation and if you convert that into a percentage, it’s about 9% of the organisational structure that’s vacant. Obviously, this will negatively impact on service delivery in all programmes of the OCJ.”

Coetzee said the OCJ’s goods and services budget would be cut by R66 million over the next three years.

“This will now cause us to not be able to fund the contract we have entered into with outsourced IT services, which is a cost of R20 million a year – so we’re already feeling the heat on that one. We are unable, currently, to pay for the rental of the national office building with a shortfall of R15 million. This was also reported to national Treasury.

“One of the major impacts is that we planned to be able to use about R9 million to support the court online project and the roll out of the project through operational expenditure, which we are now unable to do with this budget cut.”