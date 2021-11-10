BAT SA says Sars unwilling to act again illicit cigarette trade

While addressing Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the illicit cigarette trade had become a major problem.

JOHANNESBURG - British American Tobacco South Africa (BAT SA) is calling for the minimum legal retail price for cigarettes to be R28 so that consumers can differentiate between legal and illegal products.

But BAT SA insisted Sars understands the problem, knows the culprits, and even has a solution.

Sars had launched the track and trace system but has since discontinued it.

Kieswetter told the committee that the system did not respond to managing risk across the entire supply chain.

But general manager at BAT SA Johnny Moloto insists Sars is failing to use all the tools at its disposal.

"Production counter rooms were instituted more than a year ago and should mean all manufacturers are accountable for every cigarette they make. Yet Sars does not seem to be enforcing their policy that would ensure these regulations are followed," he said.

Moloto said Sars had the power to tackle manufacturers of illicit cigarettes and dramatically reduce the losses to the fiscus.

"They know the problem and they know who is responsible. Instead of throwing up their hands in despair, they should follow the money to catch the criminals who are siphoning billions out of our beleaguered economy," Moloto said.

BAT SA accused Sars of being unable or unwilling to act against the illicit cigarette trade.