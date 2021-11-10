Auditors lay bare the extent of Eskom's financial problems

The Auditor-General and Eskom’s external auditors on Wednesday briefed Parliament's finance watchdog, Scopa, about its audit outcomes for 2020/21.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is not only dealing with aging infrastructure and rolling power cuts - it still has billions in debt that it needs to pay off.

Parliament has heard how Eskom is facing mounting debt pressure with the repayment of R152 billion and interest repayments of R125 billion.

This may force the company to further hike electricity tariffs.

Apart from ongoing power cuts, Eskom is also in deep financial trouble.

This came under scrutiny in Parliament on Wednesday.

Auditing firm Sizwa Ntsaluba Gobodo Grant Thornton has given a breakdown of the utility's debt problem.

The firm's Siyakhula Vilakazi said that debt repayments were significant.

"I think it's very important going forward to get a clear plan when engagement is done with Eskom to hear how are these monies going to be repaid," Vilakazi said.

He said that Eskom had two options - borrow from government or get the consumer to foot the bill through tariff increases.

"I think it’s mainly in two ways that these debts can be repaid - its own Eskom money, which will be generated based on cost-effective tariffs or it is government support."

Eskom management is expected to brief the committee in the coming days.