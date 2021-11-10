ANC NW hopes to have Wendy Nelson back after being cleared of fraud charges

Former finance MEC Wendy Nelson was cleared of the charges relating to the irregular appointment of Thabo Lekalakala to the position of superintendent general in the provincial Department of Health.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West said it would talk to former Finance MEC Wendy Nelson about roping her in again into the party's formal structures after her acquittal on fraud charges.

Nelson was cleared of the charges relating to the irregular appointment of Thabo Lekalakala to the position of superintendent general in the provincial Department of Health.

It's alleged Lekalakala misrepresented his qualifications when applying for the post and Nelson - who chaired the interview panel - recommended him even though she knew of the misrepresentation.

The ANC's Kenny Morolong said after her arrest, Nelson, who was a member of the interim provincial committee, stepped aside in line with party policy.

"The ANC commends comrade Wendy for her discipline and corporation. At the time, the corporation enjoined her to step aside her leadership responsibilities so that she can clear her name."