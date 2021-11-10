'An unsung hero of a democratic SA': DA's James Selfe retires from Parly
The politician has been an MP since 1994 and will remain a member of the DA post-retirement.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's James Selfe is retiring as a Member of Parliament after a 43-year career in politics, according to a report in the Daily Maverick.
Selfe (66) announced that he will retire from politics on 31 December 2021 due to his deteriorating health, the article states.
His former DA colleague, Phumzile van Damme has taken to Twitter, describing him as an "unsung hero of democratic South Africa" and saying he was "a friend I love dearly, hold so close to my heart and am eternally grateful for".
.@JAMESSELFE3 where do I start? A remarkable man. A man who has dedicated his life to service to South Africa. An unsung hero of democratic South Africa. A leader in the true sense of the word. A friend I love dearly, hold so close to my heart and am eternally grateful for. pic.twitter.com/na6J8ZaSsSPhumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 10, 2021
Van Damme went on to say it was heartwarming to see the amount of respect Selfe had from across the benches in Parliament. "When he spoke, everyone would listen. There was silence. No heckling. An honour few had," she tweeted.
It was heartwarming to see the amount of respect @JAMESSELFE3 had from across the benches in Parliament. When he spoke, everyone would listen. There was silence. No heckling. An honour few had. He, a statesman, a gentleman, humble, hard-working, kind. THAT is a true leader. pic.twitter.com/Pc1cG2Hm4pPhumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 10, 2021
A Twitter user wondered who would take over from Selfe, who would officially declare "Dezemba" open, saying he'd be missed in Parliament.
Who is going to do the annual declaration of Dezemba being officially open?Neo. (@realNeoM) November 10, 2021
James is an amazing person and leader. He will be missed in Parliament.