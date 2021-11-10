Go

'An unsung hero of a democratic SA': DA's James Selfe retires from Parly

The politician has been an MP since 1994 and will remain a member of the DA post-retirement.

FILE: Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament James Selfe. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament James Selfe. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's James Selfe is retiring as a Member of Parliament after a 43-year career in politics, according to a report in the Daily Maverick.

Selfe (66) announced that he will retire from politics on 31 December 2021 due to his deteriorating health, the article states.

The politician has been an MP since 1994 and will remain a member of the DA post-retirement.

His former DA colleague, Phumzile van Damme has taken to Twitter, describing him as an "unsung hero of democratic South Africa" and saying he was "a friend I love dearly, hold so close to my heart and am eternally grateful for".

Van Damme went on to say it was heartwarming to see the amount of respect Selfe had from across the benches in Parliament. "When he spoke, everyone would listen. There was silence. No heckling. An honour few had," she tweeted.

A Twitter user wondered who would take over from Selfe, who would officially declare "Dezemba" open, saying he'd be missed in Parliament.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA