'An unsung hero of a democratic SA': DA's James Selfe retires from Parly

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's James Selfe is retiring as a Member of Parliament after a 43-year career in politics, according to a report in the Daily Maverick.

Selfe (66) announced that he will retire from politics on 31 December 2021 due to his deteriorating health, the article states.

The politician has been an MP since 1994 and will remain a member of the DA post-retirement.

His former DA colleague, Phumzile van Damme has taken to Twitter, describing him as an "unsung hero of democratic South Africa" and saying he was "a friend I love dearly, hold so close to my heart and am eternally grateful for".