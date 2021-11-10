'A complete nightmare': SA Restaurant Association bemoans load shedding

As of Wednesday, stage 3 will be implemented across the country with the load shedding set to be lifted on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) on Wednesday said load shedding was having a negative impact on businesses.

As of Wednesday, stage 3 will be implemented across the country with the load shedding set to be lifted on Saturday morning. Over the past two days, the country was put on stage 4.

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts said it was another devastating blow to hit the industry as restaurants now had to use generators to power their restaurants.

“Load shedding cost each restaurant about R1,000 in labour and maintenance.”

She added that equipment also gets damaged because of the power surges: “It even becomes more expensive to run CCTV cameras and equipment. All in all, this is a complete nightmare.”