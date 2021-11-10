5 people die in house fire in Pretoria West

Two family members, a mother and a three-year-old boy managed to escape the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in a house fire in Pretoria West.

One of the victims who was trapped in the house in the early hours of Wednesday morning was a six-year-old boy.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, parts of the roof had already collapsed.

Two family members, a mother and a three-year-old boy managed to escape the blaze.

Tshwane Emergency Services' Charles Mabaso: "Two deceased bodies were discovered shortly after firefighters started firefighting. The rest of the deceased bodies were recovered after as firefighters progressed with firefighting and after cooling down operations, the fire was extinguished."

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the police.